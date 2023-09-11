BRB, Still Laughing At Masaba Gupta's 'Mentally In Maldives' Post

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: masabagupta)

Please don't disturb Masaba Gupta. She is “mentally in the Maldives”, but “physically in Mehboob [studio] inhaling Vicks.” The fashion designer, on Monday, didn't hesitate to say that out loud on Instagram. She has also shared a set of two pictures to express her current state of mind. The opening frame (a throwback) features Masaba, dressed in a printed maroon strapless swimwear, clicking a mirror selfie. In the next photo, Masaba is sitting on a chair and inhaling Vicks at the iconic Mehboob studio in Mumbai. For her day out, she picked a white full-sleeved shirt with black tights. She has shared the pictures with the caption, “Mentally in the Maldives —— physically in Mehboob studio inhaling Vicks.” Replying to the post, actress Rasika Dugal dropped ROFL emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

This post comes a few days after Masaba Gupta made an appearance on Twinkle Khanna's chat show. In her conversation with the actress-turned-author, Masaba addressed the rumour of how people believe that her father, legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, has “left her hundreds of crores.” Responding to this, Masaba said that while “there are no hundreds of crores” at present, the amount is being “built” by her. “Everyone tells me till today that you have become what you've become because of your mum and your dad. Someone apparently told a friend once, they're like ‘what's she got to do? Her dad's just left her like hundreds of crores.' I said, no, there's no hundreds of crores. They're being built, but I'm building that myself,” she said. In case you don't know, Masaba is the daughter of veteran star Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards.

In the same interview, Masaba Gupta also spoke about her failed marriage to film producer Madhu Mantena. Masaba Gupta is the founder of clothing label House Of Masaba, She marked her acting debut with the 2020 Netflix series Masaba Masaba. Meanwhile, she got married to her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Mishra, earlier this year.