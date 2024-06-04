To 'Simply The Best' Neena Gupta, A Heartwarming Wish From Daughter Masaba

Image was shared by Masaba Gupta. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is on cloud nine. Reason? It's her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta's birthday. She has turned 65 today. Is it just us or do you too think Neena Gupta has stopped ageing? On the special day, Masaba picked a series of throwback pictures from their family album to wish her darling mother. The opening frame features a young Neena Gupta looking at the camera. We can't take our eyes off her. We also get a glimpse of her birthday cake. Sharing the album, Masaba, who will soon embrace motherhood, wrote, “Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday. Neena Gupta is simply the best.” She has also added red hearts and a balloon emoji to the post. Masaba's husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, was among the first to drop a birthday note for his “NJ”. Actress Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Neenaji.” Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani, after looking at the album, said, “What an absolute stunner! Happy Birthday.” Ayushmann Khurrana, who has shared the screen space with Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho, dropped red hearts under the post.

Neena Gupta is making all the right noises for her role in the recently released season 3 of Panchayat. The actress plays the role of Manju Devi Dubey, the pradhan (village chief) of Phulera. The actress, in an interview with Indianexpress.com, opened up about the shooting days. She said, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi [and it was hot.] It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that's why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye [one should work hard], it was fun.”

Panchayat 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.