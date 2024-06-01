Neena Gupta On Shooting Panchayat 3 In 45-47 Degrees: 'It Was Challenging For All Of Us'

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta's latest show Panchayat 3 is getting much love from fans. The third season of the series, released on Prime Video on May 28, sees Neena Gupta reprise the role of Manju Devi Dubey, the pradhan (village chief) of Phulera. Recently, the veteran star opened up about the physical challenges of filming Panchayat 3 in extreme heat. In a chat with Indianexpress.com, she said it was physically very tough to shoot in the heat and said she felt like “giving up every day.” Neena Gupta added, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi [and it was hot.] It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that's why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye [one should work hard], it was fun.”

Neena Gupta also talked about how working in Panchayat marks an "exciting phase" of her life. The actress said, “It is a very exciting phase. I thank god for it at least twice-thrice everyday for this phase, I got Panchayat and other work. At this point I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life. Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai, kaam hai toh jeevan sukhi rehta hai [It is difficult when there is no work, life is good when there is work.]”

On the global appreciation for Panchayat, Neena Gupta said, “I was shocked. Not only the urban population but everyone loves Panchayat. I couldn't believe it from the first season. People meet me and tell me how they love the show. I was recently shooting in Sydney, a woman came up to me and said that we show the real village life and how her chachi looks like me (the character) back in her hometown. I love how they relate to the characters and in turn to the actors because of the show.”

In addition to Neena Gupta, Panchayat 3 features Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The first season of the show was released in 2020 and the second in 2022. Panchayat follows the story of an engineering graduate who ends up taking the job of a panchayat secretary, because of limited job opportunities.