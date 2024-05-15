Panchayat Season 3 Trailer: Laugh Your Way Through This Election Season

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: primevideo)

Get ready to return to the quaint village of Phulera as the makers of Panchayatrecently dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the third season. In the trailer, viewers are transported to rural Uttar Pradesh, where the trials and tribulations of village life unfold delightfully. The protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, finds himself embroiled in the colourful drama of Phulera once again. With his future in the village hanging in the balance after a tense altercation, Abhishek said that he isn't going anywhere and stated, "Achha bhala resign kar chuka tha, vapas aa gaya iss gaon mein (I resigned from this job for the good, but I came back to this village).”

Amidst the chaos of village politics, Abhishek navigates the complexities of romance with Rinki, the daughter of the local leader, while also grappling with the machinations of power-hungry rivals.

As Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) seeks to overthrow Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), tensions escalate, leading to uproarious conflicts and unexpected alliances. From the struggles of an engineering graduate thrust into the role of a panchayat secretary to the triumphs of community solidarity, the trailer offers glimpses into the intricacies of village dynamics.

The official synopsis read, "As the Panchayat elections approach, both Pradhan and Bhushan gangs engage in a fierce battle to uplift their public image. Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity."

Panchayat offers a unique portrayal of rural life, centering on an engineering graduate who becomes a panchayat secretary due to limited job opportunities. After its debut on Prime Video in April 2020 during the COVID lockdown, the first season received immense love from the viewers. The second season continued to impress both audiences and critics. It also won the Best Web Series (OTT) at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in a newly introduced category. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 3 is scheduled for release on May 28.