In <i>Panchayat 4</i>, Saanvika AKA Rinki Refused To Kiss Jitendra Kumar: "Scene Was Removed"

Saanvika, who shot to fame with the Amazon Prime original Panchayat series, recently revealed she had turned down a kissing scene between her and Jitendra Kumar (Sachivji) in the fourth instalment of the series. Following her request, the script was changed and the scene was removed.

During a conversation with Just Too Filmy, Saanvika revealed she was not comfortable doing a kissing scene.

"In the beginning, no one said anything when the narration was done. But then director Akshat [Vijaywargiya] talked to me. He told that in this season we have inserted a scene where Sachiv ji and Rinki will kiss. Earlier the scene was different. Both of them are in the car, she falls down and then they kiss," she recalled.

Saanvika took a decision keeping the "family audience" of the popular show in mind.

"So I said give me two days to think whether I am comfortable doing it or not. Then I thought that 'Panchayat' has all kinds of audiences, but mostly family people. I was worried about how he would react, and I was also not comfortable. So I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, but they inserted the tank scene," Saanvika said.

Saanvika plays Rinki (Pradhanji's daughter) in the series. The love story between Rinki and Sachivji, which was blossomed in the season one, gained a momentum in the season four as Sachivji finally confessed his love to her.

