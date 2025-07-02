In <i>Panchayat 4</i>, Saanvika AKA Rinki Refused To Kiss Jitendra Kumar: "Scene Was Removed"

Saanvika and Jitendra Kumar in the series
New Delhi:
Saanvika, who shot to fame with the Amazon Prime original Panchayat series, recently revealed she had turned down a kissing scene between her and Jitendra Kumar (Sachivji) in the fourth instalment of the series. Following her request, the script was changed and the scene was removed.
What's Happening
- During a conversation with Just Too Filmy, Saanvika revealed she was not comfortable doing a kissing scene.
- "In the beginning, no one said anything when the narration was done. But then director Akshat [Vijaywargiya] talked to me. He told that in this season we have inserted a scene where Sachiv ji and Rinki will kiss. Earlier the scene was different. Both of them are in the car, she falls down and then they kiss," she recalled.
- Saanvika took a decision keeping the "family audience" of the popular show in mind.
- "So I said give me two days to think whether I am comfortable doing it or not. Then I thought that 'Panchayat' has all kinds of audiences, but mostly family people. I was worried about how he would react, and I was also not comfortable. So I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, but they inserted the tank scene," Saanvika said.
- Saanvika plays Rinki (Pradhanji's daughter) in the series. The love story between Rinki and Sachivji, which was blossomed in the season one, gained a momentum in the season four as Sachivji finally confessed his love to her.
In A Nutshell
Panchayat, one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime, has released its fourth season a week ago. The season opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. Saanvika has revealed that she refused a kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar and the scene was changed following her disapproval.