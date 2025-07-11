Viral: <i>Panchayat 4's</i> Pradhan Ji And Priyanka Chopra's Fun Crossover Wins Over The Internet

Fans were in for a surprise when Prime Video released a video of a fun crossover between Panchayat's Pradhan ji, played by Raghubir Yadav and Heads of State star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Panchayat Season 4 was released a few days ago and has been receiving positive reviews. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Heads of State also dropped on Amazon Prime Video recently. In this fun chat, Priyanka is heard asking Pradhan ji to send over some 'lauki' (Bottle gourd) from Phulera, an iconic reference from the Panchayat series.

What's Happening

The video begins with Raghubir Yadav's character watching Heads of State on his phone and enjoying it thoroughly. He then says, "Sachiv ji, zara dekhiye toh, kya dhamaal machaya hain Priyanka bitiya ne. Hum shubhkaamnayein de dete hain unko. (Sachiv ji, have you seen the kind of excitement Priyanka has stirred up? Let me congratulate her."

As he connects with Priyanka over a video call and tells her how proud everyone is of her, Priyanka hilariously responds, "Arey toh isi baat pe thodi lauki yahaa bhi bhijwa dijiye na. New York mein kahi nahi milti. (Well then, on that note, do send some lauki (bottle gourd) here too. You just can't find it anywhere in New York.")

Pradhan ji promises Priyanka that he will send some 'lauki' to her soon and asks her for her address.

In a true-blue Panchayat style, Priyanka reacts, "Dekh raha hain Binod? Humare liye Phulera se lauki aa rahi hai. (Are you seeing this, Binod? We're getting lauki all the way from Phulera.")

Priyanka also told Pradhan ji that she has watched Season 4 of his show and believes he is the true winner of the elections.

How The Internet Reacted

Fans were ecstatic at the surprise crossover, and quite enjoyed Priyanka and Raghubir Yadav's banter.

One Internet user commented, "Wow, what a collaboration Desi girl with our Pradhan ji", while someone else wrote, "Priyanka and Pradhan ji before GTA 6."

Another comment read, "Collab nobody saw coming."

Someone else mentioned, "Clearly shows the magnificent feat the entire team of Panchayat has achieved. No vulgarity, no bad words, just pure connection to society."

In A Nutshell

Amazon Prime Video came up with a funny interaction between Heads of State star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Raghubir Yadav's Pradhan ji from Panchayat. The Internet was impressed with their hilarious interaction, and the video went viral online.