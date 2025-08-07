Ectopic Pregnancy: Are You At Risk? Causes & How To Reduce Risk

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, most commonly in a fallopian tube. Since the fallopian tubes aren't designed to hold a growing embryo, this type of pregnancy can't proceed normally and can lead to life-threatening complications if not treated. Some women are at higher risk than others due to medical or lifestyle factors. However, while it may not always be preventable, understanding the risk factors and taking preventive steps can reduce the likelihood of an ectopic pregnancy. Keep reading as we discuss who is at risk, common causes and tips to help you lower your risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Who is at risk of ectopic pregnancy?

Several groups are more susceptible to ectopic pregnancies:

Women with a history of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), often caused by sexually transmitted infections. Those who have had previous ectopic pregnancies or tubal surgery (such as sterilisation or surgery for blocked fallopian tubes). Women undergoing fertility treatments like IVF or using fertility drugs. Smokers, especially those who smoke heavily. Women aged 35 and above, as age-related tubal changes may increase risk. Individuals with endometriosis or structural abnormalities of the fallopian tubes.

What are the causes of ectopic pregnancy?

Ectopic pregnancies usually result from something preventing the fertilised egg from traveling down the fallopian tube into the uterus. This could be due to:

Scarring in the fallopian tubes from past infections, surgeries, or inflammation.

Hormonal imbalances that affect the normal function of the reproductive tract.

Congenital abnormalities in the fallopian tubes.

Use of intrauterine devices (IUDs) or specific forms of birth control, though rare, if pregnancy occurs while using them, it's more likely to be ectopic.

Tips to reduce the risk of ectopic pregnancy

1. Prevent and treat STIs early

Regular screening and prompt treatment of sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhoea can reduce the risk of PID and related fallopian tube damage.

2. Avoid smoking

Quitting smoking improves reproductive health and reduces the risk of ectopic pregnancy by supporting proper fallopian tube function.

3. Maintain reproductive health

Regular gynaecological checkups help monitor uterine and tubal health, especially for those with known risk factors.

4. Manage fertility treatments carefully

If undergoing fertility treatments, ensure they're monitored by experienced specialists who can assess tubal health.

5. Discuss surgical history with your doctor

Women who've had tubal surgeries or abdominal procedures should inform their doctors early in any pregnancy so risks can be managed proactively.

6. Understand your risk

If you have a history of ectopic pregnancy, seek early prenatal care to detect any issues as soon as possible.

While not all ectopic pregnancies can be prevented, early diagnosis and awareness of personal risk can help ensure safer reproductive outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.