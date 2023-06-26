What Is Ectopic Pregnancy? Here's How Delayed Diagnosis Can Make This Condition Life-Threatening

Ectopic pregnancy can affect both physical and emotional well-being of women

Ectopic pregnancy is a medical condition that occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. This can cause the tube to rupture and lead to internal bleeding, which can be fatal. The fallopian tubes are tubes that connect the ovaries to the uterus. If a fertilized egg becomes stuck in one of these tubes, it cannot grow into a baby, and the pregnancy will end in miscarriage or need to be terminated (aborted).

If the pregnancy continues, it can be dangerous to a woman's health. Ectopic pregnancy is a rare condition, accounting for only 1-2% of all pregnancies, but it can be life-threatening if not detected and treated earlier. The symptoms of ectopic pregnancy can be similar to those of a normal pregnancy, such as missed periods, breast tenderness, and nausea. However, other symptoms may include severe abdominal pain, shoulder pain, and vaginal bleeding. These symptoms may not be easily recognized as a medical emergency, and many women do not seek medical attention until it is too late.

Challenges of ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy poses several challenges that can affect both the physical and emotional well-being of women.

Asymptomatic condition: It is one of the primary challenges of ectopic pregnancy, making it difficult to detect in the early stages. And by the time symptoms appear, the pregnancy may have already caused damage to the fallopian tubes or ruptured, causing internal bleeding and other complications.

Lack of available treatment options: While medication can be helpful to dissolve the pregnancy, it is not always effective, and surgery is often required. In some cases, the fallopian tube may need to be removed, which can have long-term implications for fertility.

Emotionally challenging for women: The loss of a pregnancy can be devastating, particularly if the woman was actively trying to conceive. The uncertainty surrounding the diagnosis and treatment of ectopic pregnancy can also cause anxiety and stress, which can also impact future fertility and add to the emotional burden.

Complications of ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy can lead to several complications that can be life-threatening if left untreated. Some of the complications include:

Rupture of the fallopian tube: As the pregnancy grows, the fallopian tube can rupture, causing severe bleeding and fatal consequences.

Shock: Severe blood loss can cause shock, which is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's organs and tissues do not receive enough oxygen.

Infertility: If the fallopian tube is severely damaged or removed, the chances of conceiving naturally in the future may be reduced.

Adhesions: Scar tissue can form because of the ectopic pregnancy and subsequent surgery, leading to fertility problems and chronic pain.

Recurrence: There is a higher risk of having another ectopic pregnancy after experiencing one.

Emotional distress: Ectopic pregnancy can be emotionally traumatic for women and their partners, especially if it results in infertility or the loss of a fallopian tube.

Prevention and management of ectopic pregnancy

While there is no definite way to prevent ectopic pregnancy, women can take steps to reduce their risk. Avoiding smoking, practicing safe sex, and seeking prompt medical attention for any unusual symptoms can all help reduce the risk of an ectopic pregnancy.

Additionally, a prompt diagnosis and treatment of ectopic pregnancy are crucial to avoid serious complications and preserve fertility. The treatment may involve medication, surgery, or a combination of both. In some cases, the fallopian tube may need to be removed. After treatment, follow-up care is essential to ensure that the pregnancy has been fully resolved and that there are no long-term complications.

Awareness of ectopic pregnancy can help women recognize the symptoms and seek prompt medical attention. It can also help healthcare providers diagnose the condition early and provide appropriate treatment to prevent complications. Women who have had a previous ectopic pregnancy or are at high risk for the condition, such as those with a history of pelvic infections or fertility treatments, should be especially vigilant. Overall, raising awareness about ectopic pregnancy can help save lives and improve outcomes for women who may be affected by this condition.

(Dr Nivedita Kaul, Lead Consultant, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)

