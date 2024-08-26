Inside Masaba Gupta's Baby Shower With Mom Neena, Friends Sonam-Rhea Kapoor And Others

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra are all set to welcome their first child. Ahead of their child's birth, the designer's dear friend and actress Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea hosted an intimate baby shower for the mom-to-be on Sunday. The ceremony, which was attended by many celebrity friends of Masaba was held at actor Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai. The guest list included Masaba's close friends. Mom Neena Gupta and to-be-father Satyadeep were also seen in inside photos shared by the guests on Instagram Stories. Other attendees to the party included alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Samiksha Pednekar among others. The to-be-mommy wore a light brown gown for her baby shower.

Take a look at some inside pictures from the baby shower:

Masaba announced her pregnancy by posting a picture with her husband, Satyadeep. In the photo, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer, dressed in a white robe, looks super happy as she keeps her head on her husband's shoulder. Alongside the post, she wrote a sweet note and asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest offering was Tanaav.