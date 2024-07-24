Sonam Kapoor Says She Doesn't Look "As Young As A Janhvi Or A Khushi But..."

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, in a recent chat with The Dirty Magazine, opened up on being offered roles of a "20-something." The actor however nited that she's happy that "people think of her as someone who's not aged much." Sonam said, “It's weird though because the roles I'm getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense. Another role was of a girl in school, who becomes a sportsperson. I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we'll make it work. I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged.”

Talking about her cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, she said, “I mean, obviously I don't look as young as a Jhanvi or a Khushi, but I'm quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who's not aged much. Even though I've had a kid (Vayu) and all of that. I guess because my kid's not been out there for the world to see? And I want to keep it that way."

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended the Wimbledon Women's final between Czech Republic's B. Krejčíkova and Italy's J. Paolini. Keeping her fans updated, Sonam shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. In her caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Serving looks and love at the Wimbledon women's finals!" Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.