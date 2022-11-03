Love Again First Look: Priyanka Chopra's Dreamy Date With Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra with Sam Heughan. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of her next Hollywood project Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. In the first poster, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan can be seen on a date. In another picture, Celine Dion can be seen sitting with Sam Heughan. Sharing the poster, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Love Again, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12th! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Celine Dion. I'm so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay Sam Heughan we did it."

Sam Heughan, sharing the first look from the film, wrote: "It's a date! I'm starring alongside the beautiful Priyanka Chopra and the brilliant Celine Dion in the romantic comedy Love Again, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12...Featuring new music from Celine Dion."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film's release has now been pushed to May 12, 2023. The film also features Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress will also be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.