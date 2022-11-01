Priyanka Chopra Is 'Looking Forward To The Next Few Days,' Shares Pics From Mumbai Home

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is back in India, has treated her Insa family to some stunning pictures from her residence in Mumbai. In the images, the actress looks beautiful in a black co-ord set standing near the window. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Home. Looking forward to the next few days." It is Priyanka's first visit after the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after she shared the post, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a love-stuck emoticon. Her industry friends Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emoticons. Her fans also flooded the comment section, "Omg so Beautiful," a comment read. Another fan wrote, "Yayyy finally Stay safe and enjoy your time there."

The actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday in a blue ensemble paired with white sneakers. The actress waved at the fans and posed for the shutterbugs before leaving in her car. Check out the video below:

Priyanka Chopra lives with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer... From ours to yours. Love and light"

On the work front, she will be next seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel, and Jee Le Zaraa.