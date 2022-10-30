Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Diwali Nights In Los Angeles.' Pic Courtesy: Manager Anjula Acharia

Anjula Acharia shared this picture. (courtesy: anjula_acharia)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Anjula Acharia's, Priyanka's manager, Diwali party in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Anjula shared a picture with the couple offering a sneak peek of the festivities. In the image, Priyanka can be seen in a purple ensemble while her husband Nick looks dashing in a black and grey T-shirt paired with black pants. Anjula looks pretty in a black saree. Sharing the images on her Instagram stories, she wrote, Diwali nights in LA (Los Angeles)" Check out the picture below:

A day after Diwali, Priyanka Chopra shared adorable pictures from Diwali celebrations with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra. In the images, Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie can be seen similar outfits - traditional silver outfits. It was their daughter's first Diwali. In the caption, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. From ours to yours. Love and light"

Here have a look:

Nick Jonas also shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all." Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy this year in January.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.