A Look At Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Cousin Parineeti: 'Miss Celebrating You This Year'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 34th birthday on Saturday. The actress turned 34. Now, Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable birthday note for the actress. Priyanka made a collage of two pictures featuring herself and Parineeti from her family album to make it a special one. Along with the pics, the actress wrote, “Happiest of birthdays, Tisha. Miss celebrating you this year. Love you, Parineeti Chopra.” She has also added a red heart to the post. The images are from Priyanka's 40th birthday bash, which was held in Mexico.



Parineeti Chopra has re-shared the cute birthday wish by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories. Calling her the best, Parineeti wrote, “Thanks, Mimi did. You are the best, and we all love you.” She has added pink hearts to her reply.



Parineeti Chopra's family made it a point to make her 34th birthday a special one. Her brother Shivang Chopra wrote a heartwarming letter for the “person who's always going to be my safe zone.” Sharing a bunch of candid frames of the actress, Shivang wrote, “A veryyyyyyyyyyyyy Happy Birthday to the person who's always going to be my safe zone. The person who I'll always be able to irritate as much as I can. The person who's always ready for a photo. The person who's always ready to photograph you (and make you look good somehow). The person who's strong enough when it comes to almost everything in life. The person who keeps motivating you and pushing you to do stuff that you would never be able to do. The person who I absolutely love. The person I proudly call my big sister! Love you didi. Miss you loads and loads. Okay bye.” Replying to the post, Parineeti said, “Thankyouuu shaaaangluuuu. Ok fine I like you a little bit too.” She added, “Ok one second I need to kill you for posting some of these. Niceness later.” Siblings goals, did we hear?

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. The Sooraj Barjatya film will release on November 11.