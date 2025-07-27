Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Attend BLACKPINK's Concert, Croon Malti Marie's Favourite Song APT

Looks like the BLACKPINK fan club just got a big Bollywood-Hollywood addition. Priyanka Chopra has made it official – she is a BLINK.

Over the weekend, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, attended BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour concert in New York. The couple seemed to have a blast, and they shared glimpses from the event on their Instagram Stories.

The actress was dressed in a chic grey dress paired with statement earrings, while Nick kept it cool in a shirt, jacket and pants combo. They were not just there to pose – they were all in, singing along with the crowd and soaking in the K-pop energy.

Nick Jonas posted a video of BLACKPINK's Rose performing her hit song APT. In the clip, both he and Priyanka are seen vibing to the track along with thousands of other fans. He simply captioned it, “APT,” and added a fire emoji.

But here is the cute twist—turns out the song might be a hit at home too. Priyanka Chopra reshared the video and wrote, “Winning brownie points with Malti Marie.” She also tagged Rose and Bruno Mars, who co-sung the track with the BLACKPINK star.

So now we know – little Malti Marie's got great taste in music, and her parents are clearly keeping up.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film premiered on Prime Video on July 2. Up next, she is set to appear in projects like The Bluff, SSMB29 and Citadel Season 2.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas recently made headlines for his Broadway performances in The Last Five Years.