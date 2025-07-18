Watch: Priyanka Chopra's 43rd Birthday With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Is All Heart

Global star Priyanka Chopra turned 43 today, July 18, 2025. To celebrate the special day, the star jetted off on a seaside vacation with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and Nick's family members.

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra dropped a video on Instagram to offer a peek into her delightful beach getaway. The montage opens with PeeCee and Nick Jonas sharing a warm hug on a cruise. The birthday girl looked radiant in a yellow bikini layered with a white shrug. Slick tresses and black shades sealed her beach look.

Next, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen sharing a passionate kiss. Followed by her reading a book while sunbathing, relishing delicious dishes and witnessing serene sunsets – the Heads of State actress did it all.

Some frames featured little Malti Marie. The 3-year-old was seen spending some cosy time with her mother, sitting on her lap during the cruise.

One clip captured Nick Jonas riding a speedboat with Malti sitting between Priyanka Chopra and him. Like a doting mother, Priyanka helped her munchkin wear a pink cap for protection against the sun.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra expressed “gratitude” to her family and well-wishers.

She wrote, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude, I go into 43 baby!"

Reacting to the lovely slideshow, Preity Zinta commented, “Happy Birthday, my darling PC. Loads of love and happiness to you guys always.”

Soha Ali Khan, Masaba Gupta and Upasana Kamineni Konidela also wished her a “Happy Birthday.”

“So much love to you and the fam! Stay blessed always! Happy happy b'day gorgeous,” wrote Sophie Choudry.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.