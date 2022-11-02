Watch: Priyanka Chopra Pit Stops At An 'Old Haunt' In Mumbai

A still from Priyanka Chopra's video. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who arrived in India after almost three years, cannot keep calm after landing in her city Mumbai. The actor, who was on her way to an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, pit stopped at her old haunt, Marine Drive and posted a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, the actor, who is sporting an all-white outfit can be seen jumping and walking around Marine Drive and posing for the camera. Sharing her happy video, the actor wrote, "Pit stop at an old haunt... Even if just for a minute. Mumbai, I've missed you! Now back to work." Priyanka, who stopped just for a minute at the Marine Drive made sure to enjoy every bit of it.

Check out her video here:

Priyanka Chopra has been excited about her visit to India ever since she reached the airport in Los Angeles. The actor updated her fans about her trip by sharing her boarding pass. On Tuesday morning, the actor was clicked upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka was also clicked in the city on Wednesday, while she was on her way to attend an event in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared another set of pictures from her stay in Mumbai. Sharing pictures of herself, she wrote, "Home. Looking forward to the next few days."

Check out her post here:

Priyanka also shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram stories, updating about her day.

Check out her posts here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in Russo brothers' Citadel. The actor will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Priyanka's last Bollywood film was 2019's The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.