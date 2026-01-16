Priyanka Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Malti's 4th Birthday Bash, Nick Jonas Posts Photo Of Their 'Little Angel'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, turned four on January 15. To mark the occasion, Nick and Priyanka shared two sweet posts on social media.

About Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Posts For Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a look at her daughter Malti Marie's fourth birthday celebrations on Friday. She posted a picture on Instagram showing a Disney-inspired party filled with colourful decor. The setup featured an under-the-sea theme with a pastel backdrop that read, "Malti's 4th Birthday." The birthday cake also revealed Malti's favourite Disney princess - Ariel. It seems Priyanka hosted a full mermaid-themed party for her daughter.

The venue was decorated with shimmering mermaid scale designs, sea nets, and shells to create an ocean-like setting. Priyanka arranged fish-shaped cookies and gift hampers and added mermaid-shaped balloons to complete the theme. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "She's 4!"

Nick also shared an adorable photo of Malti on social media and wrote, "I can't believe it. Our little angel is four." See the post here:

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared unseen photos with baby Malti, giving fans a glimpse of her warm bond with her granddaughter. She wrote, "You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel." Take a look at Madhu Chopra's post below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, with a Christian ceremony followed by a traditional Hindu wedding at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan. The couple embraced parenthood in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Prime Video's The Bluff, which will be released in February.



