<i>The Bluff</i> Trailer: Ferocious Mother Priyanka Chopra Is On A Killing Spree

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film The Bluff is out.

What's Happening

Priyanka steps into her most ferocious avatar yet.

In the film, she plays a former pirate who will stop at nothing to protect her daughter-even if it means leaving behind a trail of bodies.

The trailer opens on a deceptively calm note, with Priyanka's character spending a quiet evening with her daughter at a remote home.

The peace is short-lived as she senses intruders closing in. She hides her daughter in the basement and confronts the attackers head-on.

Overpowered and caught in a tightening noose, she appears moments away from defeat, until the men threaten her child.

That threat becomes the turning point. Maternal instinct kicks in, and what follows is a brutal, no-holds-barred fight as she kills the intruders who broke into her home.

When her daughter looks on in shock, Priyanka's character reassures her with a chilling calm: "I'm still your mother."

Later, when the child asks, "How are you so good at killing people?", she replies with a sly smile, "Your father didn't marry me for my cooking."

Background

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate whose past sins resurface, putting a bounty on her head.

The danger is led by Karl Urban, who plays a feared pirate determined to hunt her down.

With enemies closing in, the film positions Priyanka's character as a woman fighting against overwhelming odds to keep her family alive.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, marking another collaboration between the studio and Priyanka after Citadel.

The Bluff is set to release on Prime Video on February 25.