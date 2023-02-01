Nick Jonas To Malti Marie: 'Can't Wait To Embarrass You In 15 Years'

Nick Jonas in a still from the video. (courtesy: nickjonas)

The Jonas Brothers are having the time of their lives. They have earned their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. Nick Jonas, on Monday, attended the event at Hollywood Boulevard with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, his wife Priyanka Chopra, as well as their 13-month-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Nick set some dad goals during his speech, where he expressed that he “can't wait” to embarrass his daughter “in front of (her) friends” with his Walk Of Fame star after 15 years. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed the face of Malti Marie for the first time to the media at the event on Monday. In a video shared by Nick Jonas from the celebration, he can be heard saying, “Malti Marie, Hi, babe. I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Nick Jonas started his speech with a heartwarming note for Priyanka Chopra. He described her as the “calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm” and said that being married to her “is the greatest gift” for him. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you,” the singer can be heard saying in an extended version of the video. It was posted by Priyanka on her Instagram profile. Her adorable caption for Nick read, “So proud of you, my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers.”

On Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' special day at Hollywood Boulevard, their wives - Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner - cheered for them the loudest. However, it was little Malti Marie, who stole the spotlight and grabbed everyone's attention. Nick and Priyanka's little bundle of joy was looking cute in a beige-toned tweed suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child in January last year. The couple shared a statement on social media that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.