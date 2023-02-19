Priyanka Chopra Blesses Instagram With This Adorable Picture Of Daughter Malti Marie- 'Days Like This'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is known to keep her personal life, especially, details about her daughter Malti Marie, away from the scrutiny of media, blessed our feeds with two adorable pictures of her daughter on Sunday Morning. In one picture, we see the Don actor taking a selfie with baby Malti Marie on her lap and in the other one, we see both the mother-daughter lying on the bed while Priyanka Chopra covers Malti Marie's face with her hand. The post uploaded on the actor's feed is captioned " Days like this" and exudes pure warmth. Have a look at the pictures here.

Earlier, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress shared a picture-perfect selfie with her husband Nick Jonas. Her second slide was a super cute picture of her daughter Malti Marie in the outdoors. "My forever valentines. Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones," the actress captioned the post. Take a peek.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also featured her daughter Malti Marie. "Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023," she captioned it. Priyanka Chopra revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event earlier this year. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again and the series Citadel. She will also be sharing screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors soon.