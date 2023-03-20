Viral: Priyanka Chopra And Sophie Turner Led The Jonas Brothers' Cheer Squad

A still from the video. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra had a blast last night as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert in New York. Several videos are going viral on the Internet in which Priyanka, looking pretty in a white ensemble with a plunging neckline, can be seen singing and grooving to the song. In the videos, we also spotted Sophie Turner standing near Priyanka, enjoying herself to the fullest. They can be seen grooving to the song Chains, sung by Nick Jonas at a concert. Also, before a concert, Priyanka and Sophie were spotted greeting each other. In one of the videos, they can be seen sharing kisses.

Check out the viral videos below:

Post Jonas Brothers concert, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted leaving the venue hand-in-hand. In the viral video, the couple can be seen twinning in black jackets and before sitting in a car, Nick happily waved at his fans stationed at the venue.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. Co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, in the spy thriller, Priyanka plays the role of Citadel agent Nadia Sinh. The web series will premiere on April 28, 2023, on Amazon Prime Videos. The Indian spin-off will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The web series will also include spin-offs in the Italian Alps, Spain and Mexico.

Priyanka also has the movie Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The romantic-comedy drama is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023.