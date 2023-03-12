More Pics From Pre-Oscars Party, Shared By Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture. (courtesy: @Asli_Jacqueline)

Jacqueline Fernandez is in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards and has been treating fans to pictures from the various events she is attending. The actress has shared images with the team of her film Team Of Tell It Like A Woman. The track Applause from Tell It Like A Woman was also nominated for the Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category. Looking stunning as always in a pantsuit, the actress enjoyed a pre-Oscar dinner with the team of the film. In the caption, she wrote: “Pre Oscars dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!”

That's not all. Jacqueline Fernandez also attended a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra in honour of South Asian talent in Hollywood and at the Oscars, this year. Sharing pictures with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai, Preity Zinta, and Poorna Jagannathan, among others, at the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event, the actress said: “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars! Thank you, Priyanka Chopra, for this amazing event. Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars. All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright.”

❤️ South Asian Excellence at the Oscars!! ❤️❤️ thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars! All the best to all the nominees! Shine bright!! pic.twitter.com/f5dGp53isZ — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) March 11, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in the images shared by actress Preity Zinta from the event. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia, for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together and for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening.”

In another post, Preity Zinta added: “From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy and beautiful than an independent, powerful and talented woman. Here's to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos and that were at the party. I chatted, joked and got utterly silly with most of them and loved every bit of it cuz real women don't compete with each other - they support and empower each other and have fun together.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in a cameo role in the film Selfiee. She appeared in the song Deewane with Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar.