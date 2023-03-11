Preity Zinta's Selfie Moment With Jr. NTR At Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Oscar Party

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian Excellence. Pictures and videos from the amazing event have surfaced online. Actress Preity Zinta, who was also part of the pre-Oscar bash, has shared a lot of inside pictures on Instagram. The opening side features Preity and Jr NTR. The song Naatu Naatu, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the film RRR, has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category. Next, we get a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez. In one of the pics, Preity is sharing the frame with her husband Gene Goodenough, Guneet Monga, whose documentary The Elephant Whisperers has earned a nomination at this year's Academy Awards, Achin Jain and others. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia, for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together and for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening.”

For Preity Zinta, the South Asian Excellence celebration was “special”. From meeting old friends to making new ones, the actress clearly had a blast. In her album, we can spot Malala Yousafzai, fashion designer Falguni Peacock, and Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan and Megan Suri among others. Giving a shout out to all the women, Preity wrote, “From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy and beautiful than an independent, powerful and talented woman. Here's to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos and that were at the party. I chatted, joked and got utterly silly with most of them and loved every bit of it cuz real women don't compete with each other - they support and empower each other and have fun together.”

Jr NTR has also shared some pictures on Instagram. The actor looks dapper in a finely tailored suit. Along with the pics, he wrote, “Just…”

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 12 (March 13 morning in India).