Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra Is Dressed And Ready To Celebrate 'South Asian Excellence'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Please don't disturb, Priyanka Chopra. The actress is super busy with the pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian Excellence. How do we know you ask? Priyanka has shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures featuring herself on Instagram. Here, the actress looks stunning in a white three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock India. Priyanka is a sight for sore eyes as she poses by the pool. Along with the photos, clicked before the event, Priyanka wrote, “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars.” Fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis.

The South Asian Excellence celebration is co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling. Priyanka's plus-one, for the pre-Oscar get-together, was none other than her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka said, “I am so grateful that we have had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures."

Calling it an “iconic” moment, Priyanka Chopra added, “I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry." Apart from Naatu Naatu, Guneet Monga's documentaryThe Elephant Whisperers has earned a nomination at this year's Academy Awards.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, who recently celebrated Holi with Nick Jonas and friends. She was also joined by actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Sharing a montage from the Holi festivities, Preity wrote, “Happy Holi, everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining and the Sun was out. I am sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel. The web series, by Russo Brothers, will premiere on April 28.