Sorry Nick Jonas But Priyanka Chopra Follows IST - 'Indian Stretchable Time' (Yes, That's A Thing)

Nick Jonas in a still from the video. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are loved by fans for their electrifying chemistry, glimpses of which we often get to see on social media. Priyanka and Nick do not shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. This time around however, Nick Jonas has shared a slightly different post in honour of his wife. The singer-actor has teased Priyanka Chopra for her seeming lack of punctuality. Sharing a video in which he is seen waiting for Priyanka to appear, he wrote: “When she says we are leaving at 7:45 but it is 8.” Resharing the video, Priyanka Chopra replied in true desi girl style. “Indian stretchable time is real #IST #itiswhatitis.”

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Nick Jonas' original video features him seated on a sofa waiting for Priyanka Chopra to appear. After staring at the walls around him for a while, the singer proceeds to make a drink from scratch and enjoy it, with still no Priyanka in sight. In the background of the video, he added the song Waitin' On a Woman by Brad Paisley. In the caption he only added the hashtags #Love #Waiting. Replying to the post, philanthropist and fashionista Natasha Poonawalla asked, “Last night?” with laughter and heart emojis.

A few days ago, Nick Jonas shared another lovely post featuring the couple. The video features the couple's animated version thanks to a Disney filter that Nick added to the post along with Stephen Sanchez's song Until I Found You to the video. Tagging Priyanka Chopra, he added the hashtag #love. Replying to the post, singer Stephen Sanchez wrote: "Awrrrr my song! Y'all are too cute." Priyanka Chopra too reposted the video on Instagram Stories and added a heart emoji.

The celebrity duo first met in 2017 at the Met Gala, where they were both representing designer Ralph Lauren. They got married in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a daughter named Malti Marie through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas is set to make a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.