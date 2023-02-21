What Happened After Nick Jonas Dropped The Valentine's Day Cake He Bought For Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra) (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Valentine's Day with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and a cake. However, before the celebrations, the singer (almost) ruined the day by dropping the cake. Yes, Nick in an interview with Extra, revealed how he spent the day. "I went and bought a cake for my daughter and then on the way out the door, I dropped it and I had to go get another one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine's Day is all about - giving back."

On Valentine's Day, Nick Jonas offered a sneak peek into his and Priyanka's "perfect" date. In the clip, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands as they enjoy a delicious meal with a view. He captioned the video as, "A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart," followed by a heart emoticon."

Priyanka Chopra also shared two adorable pictures with her "forever valentines" Nick and daughter Malti Marie. "My forever valentines happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones...," read her note.

Meanwhile, last month, Priyanka Chopra revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie weeks after she turned one at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event. She shared a video and captioned it as "So proud of you my love! Congratulations."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter last year in January via surrogacy. During an interview with British Vogue, Priyanka opened up about motherhood. "I didn't know if she would make it or not," Priyanka told Vogue recalling the time Malti Marie was born. "I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick (husband Nick Jonas) and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," recalled Priyanka Chopra.