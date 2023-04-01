A Bajirao Mastani Reunion For Priyanka Chopra, Deepika-Ranveer. Bonus - Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra pictured with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

It was a Bajirao Mastani reunion of sorts for Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night. Husband Nick Jonas was Priyanka's plus one at the event. Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone co-starred in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. The actors were seen catching up at the event. Priyanka Chopra flew from Los Angeles along with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie (this is Malti Marie's first trip to India).

Other than Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, where they featured as siblings in a dysfunctional family. The duo's first film together was Gunday, also starring Arjun Kapoor and late actor Irffan Khan. Priyanka also featured in the song Ram Chahe Leela, from Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.