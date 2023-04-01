Crazy Viral: Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar At Ambani Event

Priyanka meeting Karan Johar at the event. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra, who flew all the way from Los Angeles to attend the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night, attended the event with husband Nick Jonas. During the event, she was pictured hugging filmmaker Karan Johar. The video of the their meet and greet session from the event is now viral. Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has featured in multiple seasons of KJo's chat show Koffee With Karan. She was also seen meeting Bajirao Mastani co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her viral interview, where she revealed that she was "cornered" by some members of the Hindi film industry. Without naming anyone, Priyanka added that she "had beef with people" and that pushed her to shift base to Hollywood.

Check out the viral video here:

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. She was pictured at the Mumbai airport with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka with Malti Marie in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The actress will also headline Russo Brothers' Citadel. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.