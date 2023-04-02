Priyanka-Nick, Gauri-Aryan-Suhana, Salman, Aishwarya-Aaradhya And Others At Ambani Event

Priyanka-Nick and Gauri-Aryan-Suhana were pictured at NMACC in Mumbai.

Saturday was not just any other night in Mumbai as the celebs turned heads at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as always, made a stylish appearance - the actress looked stunning in a colourful ensemble, while Nick looked dapper in a black pant-suit set. Salman Khan, Gauri Khan with Aryan and Suhana, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kajol-Nysa Devgan, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Shweta Bachchan-Navya Naveli Nanda, Vicky Kaushal and others were pictured at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan's family - wife Gauri and kids Aryan and Suhana posed together for the camera. Gauri and Suhana's day 2 OOTD was sarees, while Aryan looked dashing in a black pant-suit set.

The Bachchan family - Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda made the best mother-daughter duos at the Ambani event. Aishwarya looked stunning black ensemble, while Aaradhya looked pretty in a traditional white outfit. Shweta and Navya, on the other, also looked stunning in the outfits from the shelves of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twinned in black outfits on day two of NMACC. Kareena opted for a nightgown, while Saif wore a traditional ensemble. Kareena's sister Karisma also attended the event in a black off-shoulder gown with floral detailing.

Alia Bhatt's day 2 OOTD was a stunning gown. The actress looked smitten in a golden gown with stone detailing and accessorised her look with matching earrings. Sonam Kapoor attended the second day of the cultural event with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous in an embroidered multicolour lehenga with a golden blouse. Once again, both actresses were styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan's plus on the second day of the event was his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple looked adorable in shades of black and red. Hrithik opted for a black pant-suit set, while Saba looked stunning in a red gown.

Other couples who attended the event were Malika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar.

Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan happily posed with Rekha.

Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia added a dash of silver, black and white colours, while Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor added bling with her golden ensembles.

The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi - looked stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were the men in black at the event.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives - Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajde and Maheep Kapoor - attended the event in matching black ensembles.





Now, check out a picture of the hosts - the Ambani family:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened with a show titled The Great Indian Musical on Friday.