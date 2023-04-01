Kiara Advani And Husband Sidharth Malhotra Twinning And Winning In New Pics

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked hand-in-hand as they attended the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night. A day later, the couple posted pictures of their photoshoot together and stunning can't even begin to describe it. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning and winning in off-white Manish Malhotra outfits. Kiara wore a lehenga, while Sidharth wore a kurta-pyjama set with a matching jacket. Kiara captioned the post: "Last night at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Sending a heartfelt thank you to Nita M Ambani for her commitment to promoting art and culture."

See the post shared by Kiara Advani here:

Kiara Advani married Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.