In Pic: Kiara Advani's Day Out At The Beach

Image was shared by Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Our day just got better after glancing at Kiara Advani's latest beach pictures. The Shershaah actor in her latest Instagram entry just treated her social media fans to some stunning pictures of herself on the beach. In the images shared by the actress on her feed, we can see her dressed in a white top and a black printed shirt and posing with a surfboard in the background. Sharing the images, the actress captioned it, "Beach Please". Within seconds of her posting, her fans flooded her comment section with praises. While several dropped heart emojis on her post, one wrote, "You beauty" while another

commented, "Gorgeous".

Take a look at the post here:

There is no doubt that actor Kiara Advani is pretty regular with updating her fans with events from her professional and personal life. In one such picture of herself from an event, Sidharth Malhotra's comment set the social media abuzz. A few weeks back, Kiara performed at the inaugural Women's Premier League and shared a series of photos of her dressed in a shimmery pink outfit. Sharing the gorgeous pictures from the event, the actress captioned it, "Tonight I'm feeling pink". Replying to the post, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "colour me pink".

The couple's endearing exchange on social media was liked by many. One replied to Sidharth's comment on Kiara's post, "This is the content we wanted." One more said, "Showing Instagram wala love." One fan also wrote, "Ufffff humara romantic ladkaaaaaa (our romantic boy)." One joked, "Sidharth, what is this behaviour (laughing emojis)?"

Take a look at the post here:

A week back, Dabboo Ratnani shared a fun video with Kiara Advani. The clip shared on Instagram, features some behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photoshoot. Kiara, dressed in a blush pink outfit, looks gorgeous as always. Sharing the video, Dabboo Ratnani said, #btswithdabboo. With lovely Kiara [heart emoji],” and tagged the actress. Several fans of the actress have flooded the comments section praising Kiara's stunning looks and talent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. In February, she married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra at a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan.