Pics: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani And Parineeti Chopra Spent Sunday Evening At Manish Malhotra's

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were pictured in Mumbai.

It was a starry night at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence on Sunday as star couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and actress Parineeti Chopra were spotted arriving at the designer's house in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara looked adorable together - Kiara opted for a blue co-ord set paired with neon green footwear, while Sidharth looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and black cargo pants. They happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside Manish's house. On the other hand, Parineeti posed in style for the paparazzi. She looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with matching heels and a green handbag.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, last month, got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra and others. Ever since their wedding, the actress has been treating her Insta family to mesmerizing pictures from her pre-wedding diaries.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is also creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after she was spotted with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. They were seen coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.