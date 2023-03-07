Inside Sidharth Malhotra's First Holi With 'The Mrs' - Kiara Advani

Image was shared by Sidharth Malhotra.(courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra's Holi picture with "The Mrs" is the dash of quirk we needed to make this weekday bearable. Moments after Kiara Advani treated us with some lovely pictures from her Haldi ceremony, her husband Sidharth Malhotra posted an adorable picture of the duo playing Holi. The difference? This time we see the couple's faces smeared with colours instead of Haldi. Sharing the selfie, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "First Holi with the MRS". In the picture we see the stunning couple put on a pair of sunglasses and smile for the camera. The comments thread on Sidharth's post has been flooded with compliments like "Finally giving us butterflies again" and "The most awaited Holi pictures".

Earlier in the day, Kiara Advani blessed our feeds with some vibrant pictures of her husband and herself from their Haldi ceremony last month. In the 3 pictures shared by the Guilty actress, the couple can be seen playfully smearing each other with Haldi and also posing for the camera. The pictures in which the couple is all smiles exude warmth. Kiara looks beautiful in a peach dress while Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Sharing the image, Kiara captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours". See the post here:

Sidharth Malhotra was recently pictured at an office in Mumbai. The actor, who happily posed with a couple of fans during his day out, was asked to pose solo by the paparazzi. The actor hilariously replied, "Ab main solo nahi raha (I am not solo anymore)." The paparazzi couldn't help but crack up after hearing Sidharth Malhotra's LOL answer. Sidharth Malhotra married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace (Rajasthan) in the presence of family and friends last month.

Check out the viral video here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.