Newlywed Sidharth Malhotra's LOL Reply To Paparazzi Asking For 'Solo' Pics

Sidharth Malhotra pictured in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently pictured at an office in Mumbai, was in a chatty mood. The actor, who happily posed with a couple of fans during his day out, was asked to pose solo by the paparazzi. The actor hilariously replied, "Ab main solo nahi raha (I am not solo anymore)." The paparazzi couldn't help but crack up after hearing Sidharth Malhotra's LOL answer. Sidharth Malhotra married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace (Rajasthan) in the presence of family and friends last month.

Check out the viral video here:

Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani, who got married last month in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram and they wrote in their caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.

The actor was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will also feature in Yodha.