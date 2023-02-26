Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Make Stylish Appearance On The Red Carpet

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured on the red carpet.

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday night. The couple, who got married on February 7 in Rajasthan, looked stylish as they happily posed on the red carpet, albeit separately. Kiara looked stunning in a yellow saree and let her hair in loose waves. She sported natural makeup with pink lips and a black bindi. On the other hand, her husband and actor Sidharth looked dapper in a black ensemble layered with a silver coat. They flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at an event.

Check out the pictures of Kiara and Sidharth below:

Also present at an award show was Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar, Babil Khan and others. Check out the pictures below:

Coming back to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which was attended by their families and close friends, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta and Manish Malhotra.

Post wedding the couple hosted two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai for their industry friends. The Mumbai reception was no less than a starry affair as many celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and others.

A few days ago, the couple shared many pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. Next, he will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.