At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Reception, A Mini Student Of The Year Reunion With Varun Dhawan

An inside photo from Kiara-Sidharth's reception. (courtesy: varun_natasha_universe)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer earlier this month and they hosted a big, fat Bollywood reception in Mumbai a couple of days ago. Now, a picture of the newlyweds along with Varun Dhawan and his wife and designer Natasha Dalal is going viral. It was a mini Student Of The Year reunion of sorts what with Varun and Sidharth posing with their respective partners Natasha and Kiara. Alia Bhatt, MIA from the frame, was at the reception though. She attended the event with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debuts in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year, which also marked Alia Bhatt's acting debut. The film's director Karan Johar also attended Kiara and Sidharth's wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan earlier this month. Varun Dhawan has also worked with Kiara. He starred with her the 2022 hit Jugjugg Jeeyo. They also featured together in the song First Class from the 2019 film Kalank.

See the viral photo here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Sharing their wedding post, the couple wrote on social media: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in January 2021.