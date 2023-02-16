No Excuses For Sidharth Malhotra-The Actor Returns To Work After Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra spotted outside Dharma Productions office.

Sidharth Malhotra returned to work a few days after marrying actor Kiara Advani at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7. The Shershaah actor was spotted on Wednesday morning at the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. Before leaving in his car, Sidharth was spotted with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. Sidharth wore a blue shirt, green cargo trousers, white sneakers and sunglasses.

Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (Now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap party of Lust Stories. They started dating on the sets of Shershaah. The actors kept the details of the marriage confidential and never spoke openly about their relationship. Manish Malhotra designed their wedding outfits for the big day.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu. The actor is all geared up to boost the bar with his next upcoming movie-Yodha, produced by Karan Johar, the action thriller. Yodha is scheduled to release in Theatres on July 7, 2023.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Last year, she co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in an untitled project. Kiara will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.