Kiara Advani Thanks Ram Charan And Team: 'This Is The Sweetest Surprise For Us'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their Mumbai reception.

Ram Charan, who will co-star with Kiara Advani in director S Shankar's untitled film, along with the film's team, surprised the newlywed actress and her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The makers of the film shared a video, in which the team can be seen wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life while throwing flowers at the camera. "Dear Kiara and Sidharth, wish you a very happy married life," they said in unison. Thanking the team, Kiara Advani wrote in her Instagram story: "This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thankyou so much Shankar Shanmugham Sir, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Ganesh Acharya and my amazing RC15 team. Lots and lots of love to you guys."

See Kiara Advani's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Check out the video posted by the film's team here:

After Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra shared their wedding album last week, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, in the comments section of Kiara's post, apologised for not attending the wedding and wrote: "Congratulations! This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan wrote in the comments: "Match made in heaven."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer, last week, after which they flew to Delhi. The star couple hosted a big, fat Bollywood reception in Mumbai last night, which was attended by their industry friends. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra found love on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah.