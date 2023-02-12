At Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Big Fat Bollywood Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay

Pics from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ended their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday night. Kiara and Sidharth married in Rajasthan on February 7 after which a reception was held in New Delhi, Sidharth's hometown. The couple then flew to Mumbai where their celebrity friends like Alia Bhatt and Kajol-Ajay Devgn attended a reception. Kiara and Sidharth entered the reception venue holding hands; the bride wore a white and black form-fitting gown with emeralds and diamonds while the groom wore a glittering black jacket.

Alia Bhatt, who gave birth to daughter Raha a few months ago, looked lovely in a shimmering grey saree. Alia and Sidharth made their debuts together in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year and later co-starred in Kapoor And Sons. Alia was accompanied to the reception not by husband Ranbir Kapoor but by best friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor was also at the reception and shared an adorable moment with her daughter-in-law on the red carpet. Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Kareena Kapoor, striking in a pink saree, attended with Karan Johar who was also at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding.

On the celebrity guest list were Kajol and Ajay Devgn, as well as Abhishek Bachchan.

Vidya Balan was escorted by husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Kiara and Sidharth posed with their families.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Among the guests were Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, filmmaker Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal. KJo directed Sidharth in Student Of The Year and Kiara in Lust Stories.

It all began for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of 2021 film Shershaah, in which he played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and she was cast as his love interest Dimple Cheema. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu released last month.