To Parents-To-Be Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Big Love From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Others -"<i>Jug Jug Jeeyo</i>"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy on Friday. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

As soon as the couple dropped the post, B-town celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manish Malhotra emptied their bags of red heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The best time is coming soon. God bless you gorgeous humans." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omg how sweeeeet!!! Congratulations you guys." "Congrats guys and bless up lil one! Safe journey," Ishaan Khatter penned.

While Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Such happy news," Neetu Kapoor commented, "So so happy Kiara, jug jug jeeyo." Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart and evil eye emoticons. Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned, "Omg, congratulations." "Aww. congratulations are in order," Shilpa Shetty wrote in the comments.

Sidharth's Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan and Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated the couple.

ICYDK, Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023. The couple's wedding, held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was an intimate and dreamy affair, attended by close friends and family, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Manish Malhotra.

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara have several exciting projects lined up. The two are reportedly set to share screen space in an upcoming film by Maddock Films.

Kiara is currently shooting for Toxic with Yash and will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Meanwhile, Sidharth announced his project VVAN: Force of the Forest last year, a folk thriller set for release in November this year.