Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Apologises To Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra For Missing The Wedding

Ram Charan with Upasana. (courtesy: upasanakonidela)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in the presence of family and a few friends in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday. The guest list included only a few close friends. Turns out, Ram Charan and wife Upasana were also meant to attend the wedding. However, they couldn't make it. After Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra shared their wedding album, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, in the comments section of Kiara's post, apologised for not attending the wedding and wrote: "Congratulations! This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan, who will co-star with Kiara in director S Shankar's untitled film, wrote in the comments: "Match made in heaven."

Meanwhile, other guests at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding included Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, who was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput. Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani along with husband Anand Piramal were also present at the wedding. Juhi Chawla, who happens to be a a family friend of Kiara Advani, attended with husband Jay Mehta. Manish Malhotra doubled up as a friend as well as the wedding couturier. Karan Johar, who has worked with both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara in multiple projects, was also an attendee. The filmmaker gave Sidharth his big Bollywood break with Student Of The Year in 2012. Kiara has starred in multiple projects backed by KJo's Dharma Productions, including Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The duo also worked together in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. The 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth and Kiara, was also backed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their wedding last night on social media. In their caption, they referred to a dialogue from their 2021 film Shershaah and she wrote:"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.