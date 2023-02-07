To Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, With Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt And Others

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra sealed their pheras with a kiss, a picture of which they have shared on Instagram. Their official wedding announcement is a set of three photos with a Shershaah-themed caption: "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (Now we are permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The wedding posts received big love from the couple's celebrity friends. "Congratulations," commented Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar, adding heart emojis to their messages.

A message shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela revealed that she and husband Ram Charan were on the guest list but didn't make it to the wedding itself. "Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there. lots of love to both of you," Upasana, who is pregnant, wrote. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are co-starring in a Telugu film. He left a message as well: "Match made in heaven."

Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars commented as well. Varun Dhawan left a string of hearts; "congratulations," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Take a look at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding posts:

Alia Bhatt posted a congratulatory note on her Instagram Stories:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was held in Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. While Ram Charan and Upasana didn't make it, another of Kiara's co-stars did - Shahid Kapoor, with whom she appeared in Kabir Singh, attended with wife Mira Rajput. Karan Johar was there as well as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Juhi Chawla also attended with husband Jay Mehta.