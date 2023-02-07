Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Share Wedding Pics With Shershaah Twist: 'Permanent Booking'

Kiara and Shahid's wedding albu

Kiara Adani and Sidharth Malhotra, who married in Rajasthan today, have shared their wedding album on Instagram. They posted three adorable pictures, one of which is of Sidharth kissing his bride. The caption the newlyweds picked is blockbuster – they borrowed from Shershaah, the 2021 film the co-starred in and where it all began. "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (now we are permanently booked)," read the caption, continuing, "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The pictures show Kiara and Sidharth in pastel wedding outfits – she in a pale pink lehenga, he in a cream sherwani.

The wedding posts were promptly deluged with messages from celebrity friends. "Congratulations," posted Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Kiara Advani's post. "Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn't be there," wrote Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Telugu star Ram Charan with whom Kiara is starring in a film.

See the wedding pictures here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married at the Suryagarh resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today. Kiara and Sidharth took their pheras with only very close family and friends in attendance, ANI reported. A wedding band from New Delhi arrived at the venue today and the groom made his entry on the traditional white horse. Pre-wedding festivities reportedly included a mehendi, sangeet and haldi.

"Shaadi ho gayi (the wedding is over)," said members of the wedding band and a man leading the horse out of the venue on Tuesday.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the film Kabir Singh. Karan Johar is a mentor to both bride and groom, having launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year and directed Kiara in Lust Stories. Shahid and Mira were pictured a Mumbai airport on Tuesday night after flying back from Jaisalmer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love while filming 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as his love interest Dimple Cheema. Kiara, last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and a Telugu film with Ram Charan in the works. Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu released last month and he will next be seen in Yodha.