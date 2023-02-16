Crazy Viral: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra In Unseen Wedding Pics

Kiara and Sidharth with Manish Malhotra and team at their wedding (courtesy: sidharth.malhotra.fc)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is the gift that keeps giving. New pictures from the couple's Jaisalmer festivities went viral on Thursday and show the bride and groom posing with designer Manish Malhotra and his team. Manish Malhotra designed both Kiara's pink wedding lehenga as well as Sidharth's cream sherwani. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in Rajasthan earlier this month – the wedding venue was Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer and was attended by only the couple's close family and friends. As the official wedding couturier, Manish Malhotra was there as well.

See the new pictures from the wedding here:

In a breakdown of Kiara's bridal look, Manish Malhotra revealed that the intricate embroidery was inspired by Rome, a city the couple love.

Kiara and Sidharth wore yellow and white for the mehendi – she in a chikankari lehenga with a yellow dupatta, he in a mustard kurta.

Manish Malhotra also designed the couple's reception outfits – Kiara wore a black and white gown, Sidharth wore a blingy black suit.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's select wedding guest list included her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, and filmmaker Karan Johar who launched Sidharth in Student Of The Year and directed Kiara in Lust Stories. The reception in Mumbai was a grand affair attended by Sidharth's Student Of The Year co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and many other celebrities.

It all started when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met at the wrap party for Lust Stories and were then cast in Shershaah. Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar; Sidharth's film Mission Majnu released last month.