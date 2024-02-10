Viral Pics: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Look Stunning Together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at a party. (courtesy: TeamSidKiara)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are serving couple goals and how. Pictures from a recent party went viral in which Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen looking gorgeous as ever. Pictures of the couple were shared by the fan pages dedicated to them. In the pictures, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen dressed in a red blazer. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a black high-neck dress. Kiara can be seen completing her look with danglers and a blingy black handbag. In another picture, the couple can be seen smiling for the cameras. Take a look:

A few days back, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in their first wedding anniversary. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Take a look:

Kiara and Sidharth often share pictures of them together. On last Christmas, Kiara shared a picture in which Sidharth can be seen kissing her on her cheeks. Kiara wrote in the caption, "Merry Christmas." Take a look:

They celebrated the new year in a snowy destination. They captioned it, "2023 - so much to be grateful for 2024 - coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS_ he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4." Take a look:

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force