Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Bookmarked Their First Anniversary Like This

Kiara Advani with Sidarth Malhotra. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating love and how. To mark their first anniversary, the couple celebrated amidst nature. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." The post was accompanied by the hashtag #HappyAnniversaryMyLove. Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Check out the post here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2024 in a snowy destination. They captioned it. "2023 - so much to be grateful for 2024 - coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS_ he loves kala chashma so much, we had 4."

During an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.