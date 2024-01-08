Kiara Advani's Famjam Pic Featuring Mom And 'Granna' Is Aww-Dorable

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: Kiaraadavani)

On Sunday, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kiara Advani treated her fans and followers to a famjam pic featuring her mom and grandmom. In the picture, Kiara Advani can be seen sitting between her mother and grandmother. Kiara can be spotted wearing a black dress while her mom and grandmom are casually dressed. For those wondering, the post was about Kiara celebrating her "granna," who started learning guitar at the age of 77. “My darling Granna filled with joie de vivre, at 77 has decided to learn to play the guitar,” she captioned the post using a red heart emoji.

Just a day after their Christmas celebrations, the Shershaah actors flew out to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first New Year as husband and wife. A week back, the actress dropped a selfie with Sidharth while posing in the winter wonderland. It appears the couple also participated in a number of adventure sports, as the two can be seen dressed in skiing gear. While Kiara picked a silver puffer jacket, Sidharth looked smart in his black windcheater. Wishing fans on New Year, the actress wrote, “2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024 - Coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS:- he loves Kala Chashma so much, we had 4.” FYI: Kiara was talking about skiing wraparound sunglasses, while also referring to Sidharth Malhotra's hit number Kala Chashma from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Kiara Advani also shared glimpses of her first Christmas after their marriage on Instagram. On the special occasion, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star dropped an adorable picture of herself with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In the click, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen sharing a warm hug. Sharing the picture, Kiara simply wrote, "Merry Christmas,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Last month Kiara Advani also appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, where she got candid about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome.