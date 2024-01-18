'Quick Gun' Karan Johar's Acting In New Ad With Kiara Advani Blows The Internet's Mind

Karan Johar and Kiara Advani in a frame. (courtesy: karanjohar )

Filmmaker Karan Johar left the Internet mighty impressed after he featured in a new ad with actress Kiara Advani for an eyewear brand. The Rocky Aur Rani director, who made his acting debut in the 2016 film Bombay Velvet, was seen exhibiting his acting skills once again in a new advertisement alongside his Lust Stories actress Kiara Advani. In the ad, Karan Johar can be seen stepping into the shoes of a "South Indian superstar" and acing it with his flamboyance. The short video was shared by the director on his Instagram feed with a LOL caption. It read, "Ngl (not gonna lie), the actor within me is so impressed. Funny how Kiara Advani was in awe the whole time." As predicted, as soon as the video was up, the comments thread on Karan's Instagram post exploded and hilariously so.

Karan Johar's friend and Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra's ROFL comment below the post read, "Finally got to direct our very own QuickgunKaran." For the unversed, his comment was in reference to the 2009 comedy film Quick Gun Murugun based on the adventures of an Indian cowboy. Tanmay Bhatt, who was one of the members of the Koffee jury for his chat show Koffee With Karan, wrote, "Need to write a movie for you next." Angad Bedi simply commented "Mind it, " referring to superstar Rajinikanth's famous dialogue Yenna Rascala...Mind it from the Tamil movie Basha.

Amrita Arora and Varun Dhawan dropped a bunch of laughing emojis below the post while Tamannaah wrote, "so cuteee," in the comment section.

Meanwhile, season 8 of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan came to an end on Thursday. On the season finale, the director was seen hosting internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on his show followed by his fun-filled interaction with some of the most popular comedians and content creators in the country. This season witnessed some of the biggest stars on the couch from Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor Sharmila Tagore to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Other big guests on the chat show included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.