Inside Sidharth Malhotra's 39th Birthday Party With Friends Karan Johar, Shakun Batra And Others

Sidharth Malhotra, 39 today, celebrated his birthday on Monday night surrounded by his near and dear ones. Besides his wife Kiara Advani, filmmaker Karan Johar, film producer Aarti Shetty and others were also part of the birthday celebrations. An inside pic from the party was shared by Aarti Shetty on her Instagram feed. In the picture, birthday boy Sidharth can be seen sitting in the middle with Karan Johar, Aarti Shetty, Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra, Kaajal Anand and others surrounding him. MIA from the frame was Kiara Advani. Sharing the picture, Aarti wrote, "Happy birthday, love you."

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani shared a clip from Sidharth's birthday festivities. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing together and kissing."Happy birthday love," Kiara Advani captioned the post. Kiara Advani's Instagram story was reposted a by a fan page dedicated to her on X (earlier known as Twitter):

Just a day after their Christmas celebrations last month, the Shershaah actors flew out to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first New Year as husband and wife. A week back, the actress dropped a selfie with Sidharth while posing in the winter wonderland. While Kiara picked a silver puffer jacket, Sidharth looked smart in his black windcheater. Wishing fans on New Year, the actress wrote, “2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024 - Coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS:- he loves Kala Chashma so much, we had 4.” FYI: Kiara was talking about skiing wraparound sunglasses, while also referring to Sidharth Malhotra's hit number Kala Chashma from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Kiara Advani also shared glimpses of her first Christmas after their marriage on Instagram. On the special occasion, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star dropped an adorable picture of herself with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In the click, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen sharing a warm hug. Sharing the picture, Kiara simply wrote, "Merry Christmas,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Last month Kiara Advani also appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, where she got candid about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome.